A night of memories and dancing for juniors and seniors at Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco and Freer High Schools held their annual prom. Students from both schools dressed in their finest formal attire.

Students at BBPB students crowned Robert Cardenas and Jewel Utley as the 2020-21 Prom King and Queen.

Freer students crowned Eddie Garza and Cameran Cantu as the 2020-21 Prom King and Queen.