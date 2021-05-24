Axis Energy a new business in Alice: Here's what to know.

Axis Energy is the newest business to move into town and located on South Business Highway 281, at the former Forbes building due to a recent acquisition merge earlier in the month.

Axis Energy headquartered in Longview, Texas works with operators in every major oil and gas basin in the United States. The company offers a variety of services under one roof including 24-hour drill-outs, pressure control, and pumping services, as well as BOP equipment rentals, chemical mixing, nitrogen, fishing and rental services, and plug and abandonment services.

"We are happy to be here in Alice because I know there are talented people here to hire," CEO Dirk Lee said. "We are currently hiring and with more hiring opportunities to increase in the near future. We are eager to be here and have every intention of staying for a long time."

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr. welcomed the new business to the area this month.

"This is a positive economic boost for residents providing hundreds of new jobs for the people in our county," Rodriguez said. "I wanted them to know the county court is here to help and provide a welcoming support."

Currently, the company is offering sign-on bonuses and referral bonuses for employees. Axis Energy will be deploying 25 additional oil rigs with five employees per rig equaling approximately 125 additional new positions and clerical staff to increase that number for the local area.

"What separates Axis Energy from many other energy companies is we believe in technology. Our equipment is designed to collect extensive data at every job to reevaluate ways to be more efficient to save time and energy," Lee explains. "Our shareholders hold us accountable for being energy efficient and environmentally friendly."