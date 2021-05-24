2021 Miss Alice Texas pageant crowns new royalty

The Miss Alice Texas 4th Annual Beauty Pageant was held Sunday afternoon at the VFW Post 8621. The pageant crowned their new royalty.

Little Miss Alice Texas was Kamila Vergne.

Junior Miss Alice Texas was Juliana Farias.

Bria Escobar was crowned Miss Alice Texas 2021.

Awards given were as follows:

Vergne also received people's choice "Catch the Crown" award, and best talent

Rivera was first runner up for Little Miss Alice. She also received the most photogenic award.

Farias received several awards along with her crown. She was named most photogenic, best talent, humanitarian, people's choice "Catch the Crown" award and overall top pageant score.

Escobar was awarded the most photogenic, Miss Congeniality and humanitarian.

Samantha Pierce was the first runner up for Miss Alice. She was awarded the best talent and top essay awards.

Destiny Garza was the second runner up. She received the People's Choice "Catch the Crown" award.