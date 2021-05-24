2021 Benavides Kinder Graduation Ceremony

BENAVIDES - Benavides kindergarten students had a graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21.

The 2021 kindergarten class is made up of Zoey Flores, Janissa Garza, Amelia Guerra, Robyn Perez, Desirae Guerrero, Armando Longoria IV, Adilynn Longoria, Kaitlyn Martinez, Jasmyn Ramos, Manuel Ruiz, Isaiah Vargas, Joshua Vasquez and Audryna Villarreal.

The class song was "Moving up song" and was sung by the graduates. The class poem was "ABC Kindergarten Graduation" and the graduating song was "First Grade, First Grade."