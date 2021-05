The 2021 Miss Alice Texas beauty pageant will be held on Sunday, May 23 at the VFW in Alice starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and the pageant will be live on the pageant's Facebook page.

Six young ladies will compete for a chance to represent the City of Alice.

Contestants are:

Little Miss

Kamila Vergne

Brisaeyus Rivera

Junior Miss

Juliana Farias

Miss Alice