Two men arrested in connection with shooting at area motel

Police made two arrests on Tuesday, May 18 in connection with the shooting that occurred earlier in the month.

Through the investigation, Alice police questioned the victim and witnesses about the shooting that occurred at a motel on the 1700 block of North Johnson Street, according to Cpl. Herman Arellano with the Alice Police Department.

Christopher Bernal, who was incarcerated at the Jim Wells County jail, and Brandon Saenz, who was located at a home on the 2100 block of Suarez Street are alleged to have entered the motel room where the victim and two other individuals were staying.

On May 2, witnesses told police two masked men had entered the room by kicking down the door. The men began to assault the victim and was shot in the struggle.

The case is still under investigation. More arrests are pending.

Bernal and Saenz were charged with four counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a firearm. Saenz was taken to the JWC jail.

In the process of the Saenz's arrest, police detained two other men, Aaron Garza and Luciano Gonzalez III.

Garza had a warrant for assault and Gonzalez was seen removing items from his pant pocket and throwing them, Arellano said.

When police found the items Gonzalez had thrown, they discovered four small baggies of cocaine, with a total weight of one ounce.