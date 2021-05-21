San Diego Rotary Club announces scholarship recipients

submitted

The San Diego Rotary Club recently announced the 2021 Rotary scholarship recipients.

The eight recipients were students from Benavides, Freer and San Diego High Schools. Each winner will receive a $300 scholarship.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to awarded these students with scholarships that they will use toward their educational future," said Melissa Cantu Trevino, San Diego Rotary Club President. "Congratulations these and all graduating students on their accomplishments."

Scholarships recipients were:

Benavides - Stephanie Cavazos and Rolando Salinas

Freer - Carolyn Hinojosa

San Diego - Anna Elizabeth Bridges, Lexia Perez, Marina Perez, Fausto Soliz and Allison Valdez