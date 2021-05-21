Duque named to South Plains College Spring 2021 Dean's List

submitted

Dominique Duque, of Premont, as named to the South Plains College Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Duque was among more than 700 students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

