Burn ban lifted after months of dry weather in Jim Wells County

Every situation has a bright side and after days of heavy rain this week, ranchers can finally start getting back to tending to their land.

Jim Wells County commissioner's court will lift the burn ban effective on Friday, May 22. Starting Friday, landowners can finally start cleaning up their brush and limbs after a drought that has lasted over 10 months.

"This is an important process for ranchers. The fire department encourages residents to use caution when burning. Many of the landowners in this area know what they are doing in this respect, but someone who has never burned brush needs to follow safety guidelines," said Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas.

Safety tips: