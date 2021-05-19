Teen of the Week - Perez

submitted

Michael A. Perez

Parents: Mike and Kristina Perez

Educational of Future Plans:

I will attend Texas State University in the fall of 2021 majoring in public health and chemistry, with plans to earn Doctor of Pharmacy, PharmD.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

National Honor Society Member, Junior Class Vice-President, Brush Country 4-H, Varsity Football, Varsity Baseball

Accomplishments and Honors:

Football Academic All-District, Coyote Scholar

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you that advice?

Always remain humble in life, the world can humble you real quick -my dad

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Attending pharmacy school working on my career goals.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

Although it seems like it could never happen, poverty is what I would want to change. It saddens me to know that so many humans lack basic needs.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Dwayne Johnson - he has always been an inspiration to me.

Kevin Hart- to have a good laugh at the dinner table.

Tim Duncan- I grew up watching him as a role model and always wanted a chance to meet him

Favorites:

Food- Enchiladas

Book- No David

Movie- Fast and the Furious

Town in Texas- San Antonio

Vacation spot- Costa Rica

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.