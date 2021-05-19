Teen of the Week - Nunez
Alexia Nunez
Parents: Xavier and Maria Nunez
Educational or Future Plans:
I plan on getting my basics at Coastal Bend College and transfer to further my education in nursing.
Clubs and Officer Positions:
I play the saxophone in the Alice High School band, basketball, and softball.
Accomplishments/Honors:
Section Leader for 1 year
What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?
The best advice I’ve ever received was to do my best in everything I do, and to be confident in the things I believe in. My mom gave me this advice.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
In 5 years I see myself finishing nursing school with a good job, and helping people in the way I have always wanted to help people
If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?
If I could change anything in this world I would change the hate in the world. I would change this because if even half of the population was nicer and not hateful, I believe we would be so much more successful as a nation.
If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?
If I had to pick three people I would pick Alex Bregman, Emma Watson, and Harry Styles, because I love the Astros, I’m a big fan of Emma Watson and everything she does, and Harry Styles is one of my favorite musicians
Favorites:
Food: Macaroni and cheese
Book: The Great Gatsby
Movie:The Lion King
Town in Texas: Bandera, Texas
Vacation Spot: Garner State Park
Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.