New election candidate campaigning guidelines at the Jim Wells County courthouse

Veteran community supporter and city councilmember Sandra Bowen presented concerns on signage placements during early elections at a recent Jim Wells County commissioner's court hearing.

The presentation focused on concerns regulating policy with election candidates and campaign efforts in regards to signage placements close to the two Veterans memorial sites located at the county courthouse.

"During early voting, campaign signs, were moved in front of the veterans memorial and I feel it is a dishonor to their service," said Bowen during the meeting.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez considered the complaints, with the help of the Elections Administrator Richard Guerra. The ordinance was revised and signed on Monday, May 17.

"This ordinance will create a black and white policy for election candidates to adhere and follow while maintaining the respect and honor to the veterans memorial," Guerra said.

