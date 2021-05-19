House approves Jan. 6 committee, heads to Senate

Congressman Filemon Vela announced on Wednesday, May, 19 the final passage of H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act. The bill establishes a 10-person bipartisan commission that will be required to issue a final report by Dec. 31, 2021, on its investigative findings and recommendations to prevent future attacks on the Capitol.

The bill passed with bipartisan support.

“On January 6, 2021, Donald Trump incited a violent mob that attacked the United States Capitol as Congress worked to certify the 2020 electoral results,” said Congressman Filemon Vela. “This was the worst attack on our Capitol since British troops set fire to the building in the summer of 1814. January 6 will be remembered as a dark day in our nation’s history, we must ensure the domestic terrorists involved are held accountable and that an attack like this never happens again. The Commission established by this bill will do just that, and I am proud to join a bipartisan majority of my colleagues in support of its creation.”

On Thursday, the House of Representatives will also vote on an emergency security supplemental for $1.9 billion in funding to respond to the January 6 attack and to protect the U.S. Capitol Complex and all who work and serve within it. Congressman Vela will be supporting this measure.

Commission details: