Book Lovers Club ends their year with donations and awards

The Book Lovers Club recently made donations to two area non-profit organizations, Alice Volunteer Services and Crime Stoppers of South Texas.

The Book Lovers are proud to announce the donations and they also earned two awards from The Texas Federation of Women's Clubs - 2020 South Texas District Awards.

They received first place in GFWC Junior's Special Project: Advocates for Children -- The Club donated over 55 pairs of blue jeans to Alice ISD "The Coyote Closet". Books for young children and toys given-away during the Christmas to families. Over 91 hours of volunteering and dollars donated $4,250.

Second award was second place in GFWC Junior's Signature Program: Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention -- The Club had a special guest from Woman's Shelter speak on Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention in the community. The members were educated on how a person's self-esteem can be destroyed and the effect in children. Over seven hours of volunteering and dollars donated $1,055.

Several members personally donated In Memory of President-Melba Gafford's husband Bob who passed away a few months ago, to the South Texas District Scholarship.

Even through the pandemic the club's members were able to meet their goals and activities. Some members attended the Potluck wrap-up gathering for fellowship on May 4 at the home of Dee Dee C. Arismendez, club's treasurer. The club has one project left to complete in the next few weeks.

During the break of meetings the members are planning an Ice Cream Social in town.

If you would like to join the Book Lovers Club, please contact club secretary Sylvia Rivera at 361-389-9372. The Book Lovers Club meets the first Tuesday of the month from September through May during lunch.