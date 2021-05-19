96 grams of meth seized by sheriff deputy

Deputies investigating a road hazard on Highway 359 on Monday, May 17, confiscated 96 grams of meth and arrested one man.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he observed a gold in color compact vehicle partially parked on the road creating a road hazard for motorists, said Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

The deputy then activated the emergency lights on the patrol unit and positioned the patrol unit behind the vehicle. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed the vehicle was still on and running.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy found 26-year-old Allen Marcus Carrillo, asleep inside the vehicle on the driver seat.

The deputy was made contact with Carrillo who appeared to be confused not sure of his whereabouts, and told the deputy he was heading to Alice, Bueno said.

Carrillo was told to step out of the vehicle which he complied. When asked if there was any contraband located inside the vehicle Carrillo stated "yes". Carrillo stated that a small marijuana cigarette was all that was inside of the vehicle

A search of the vehicle was performed and during the search a black plastic box was located under the driver's seat. The box contained four bags with a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, Bueno said.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a small glass pipe with white residue along with a scale located on the back floorboard behind the driver seat.

Carrillo was transported to the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency assisted with the case and took possession of Carrillo and the narcotics.