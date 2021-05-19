2021 JWC Junior Citizen of the Year Scholarship applications ready

It's the time again for graduating seniors to apply for scholarships that would help those future education goals.

For the second year, Alice residents, Robin and Servando “Wolf” Garza have decided that they would help students with a scholarship. Last year, the Garza family decided to open a scholarship to students in Jim Wells County.

The scholarship is for students who live in the county regardless of the school they attend. For example, the student can attend Agua Dulce or San Diego and still be eligible for the scholarship.

On Wednesday, May 19, the Garza family announced the 2021 Jim Wells County Junior Citizen of the Year Scholarship Awards Program. Under the program, two scholarships will be awarded; one $500 for a female senior and one $500 for a male senior.

“It’s important to give back to our community. As parents of an Alice “Junior Citizen of the Year” nominee, we understand the feeling of pride and accomplishment our young adults feel when being considered for such a distinguished honor,” the Garza’s said. “Our family would like to contribute to the tradition of representing our outstanding junior citizens by inviting the Jim Wells communities to participate in the ‘Junior Citizen of Jim Wells County.’”

In the past the Alice Junior Citizen of the Year scholarship was awarded by the Alice Chamber of Commerce, but due to its closing the scholarship is not available to students. The Garza's want to continue celebrating the "outstanding young citizens who shine both academically in their studies and honorably in their communities."

The scholarship guidelines and priorities include:

* Seeking graduating seniors with a record of volunteerism in the community in non-school sponsored activities and participation in extracurricular school activities.

* Applicants must plan to attend a two-year community college or a four-year college or university.

* Scholarship funds will be paid during the month of August 31, 2021 – directly to the student. The scholarship funds will be issued to the student upon receiving a certificate of enrollment for the fall semester.

* Applicants must have the endorsement of their guidance counselor on their application attesting they are qualified for this scholarship program.

* Applications must be received no later than June 30, 2021. Late applications will not be accepted.

* The scholarship includes an essay question “COVID-19 has changed the way teachers teach, how do these changes benefit you educational experience? Please explain?"

A scholarship committee will review applications and the scholarships will be awarded on July 18, 2021.

For the application or for more information contact the Garza’s at 361-701-7035 or via email wolfrobin2@yahoo.com.