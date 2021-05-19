2021 Alice HS Coyote Scholars

submitted

Alice Independent School District recognized the top students in each grade level at the Alice High School during the Coyote Scholars’ Banquet Thursday, May 13.

The district held their annual banquet at the Alice High School activity center.

Seniors were (in alphabetical order) are Elaina G. Benavides, Spencer K. Fox, Jennifer Hoang, Jeremiah L. Orta, Jacquelyn D. Perez-Saenz, Alayna R. Rosas, Daniela V. Ruiz, Mirely Salinas, Luke A. Solis and Zachary R. Vela. The group was recognized and given monogrammed jackets. Four-year Coyote Scholars were also awarded medals.

Juniors were (in alphabetical order) are Mercedes C. Benavides, Priscilla A. Benavides, Maedean L. Cardenas, Julianna R. Espinoza, Randee R. Hernandez, Juan A. Hinojosa, Robert J. Pena, Ashley G. Pujols, Allyson J. Rodriguez and Celeste A. Torres.

Sophomores were (in alphabetical orders) are Ashley N. Alaniz, Daniella N. Benavides, Merigrace Cantu, Alvaro Ceja, Ava Hernandez, Matthew A. Ortiz, Marco A. Ruiz, Aliana G. Silva, Gabriel I. Silva and Isela M. Torres.

Freshmen were (in alphabetical order) are Jaelynn D. Carlton, Joaquin A. Molina, Kristin N. Neal, Cadence V. Pacheco, Briana M. Parsons, Cameron A. Timmons, Diego A. Trevino, Madison J. Vela, Lucas C. Walker and Mia K. Zamora.