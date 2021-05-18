South Texas man arrested in human smuggling case

PALITO BLANCO - Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Border Patrol partnered on a human smuggling case.

On Sunday, May 16, at about 3 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the Palito Blanco area. When officers arrived, they noticed several people in the backyard with the property owner, Adrian Cadena.

When officers announced their presence, several people in the backyard and from a mobile home began to run toward the brush, said Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Bueno said officers apprehended 23 undocumented immigrants and believe that up to 20 others were part of the group.

Two stolen trucks were located on the property and are believed to have been used for human smuggling.

Cadena was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling and theft of property. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.