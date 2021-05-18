Keep an eye on the weather South Texas: Rain and thunderstorms expected

The Jim Wells Emergency Management Center issued a Flash Flood Watch for South Texas in effect until Thursday, May, 20. Residents are urged to pay close attention to the weather this week.

A slow-moving storm system will bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across South Texas daily through the end of the week. Heavy rainfall from these storms combined with previously saturated soils may lead to flash flooding across South Texas. Widespread totals of 6 to 8 inches are expected across the Coastal Plains stretching over areas from Alice to Victoria, with 3 to 6 inches across the western Brush Country. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes/waterspouts, according to the report.

Recent rains have also caused rises in area rivers. Based on the current rainfall forecasts, moderate to major flooding will be possible on the Nueces, San Antonio, and Guadalupe Rivers later this week, and could remain elevated through next week as upstream rains move slowly downstream.

Residents across South Texas should pay close attention to the weather this week. Review emergency plans, ensure wireless emergency alerts are enabled on your mobile devices, stay tuned to your local NWS for the latest updates either on our website at weather.gov/crp, or Facebook.

South Texas Hazards

Rainfall/Flash Flooding: Widespread totals of 6 to 8 inches across the Coastal Plains from Alice to Victoria, with 3 to 6 inches possible across the western Brush Country through the end of the week. Locally higher amounts are possible.

River Flooding: Based on the current rainfall forecast the Nueces, San Antonio, and Guadalupe Rivers may reach moderate to major flood later this week and could remain elevated through next week as upstream rains move slowly downstream.

Hail: Large hail 1" diameter or greater possible.

Damaging Wind: 60 mph or greater

Tornado: Isolated Waterspouts or Tornadoes possible

Coastal Flooding: There is a slight chance for minor coastal flooding over the next few days with water reaching the dunes near peak high tide, resulting in poor driving conditions.

Impacts

Heavy Rain/Flooding

Several locations may experience moderate flooding with floodwaters capable of causing rivers and tributaries to become swollen and overspill their banks mainly in historically vulnerable areas. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow with some low-lying structures flooded. Inundation occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water. Storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Floodwaters may prompt several evacuations and road closures.

Severe

Tornado and Damaging Wind Impacts

Damaging winds will cause dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. Damage to mobile homes, porches, and awnings is possible. Large fallen trees may produce isolated to scattered power outages.

Hail Impacts

Large hail may cause damage to vehicles in the form of chipped paint, dented body panels, and broken windshields. Damage may also occur to vegetation and roofing shingles. Anyone caught outdoors could face serious injury.