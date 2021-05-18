Drive through COVID-19 vaccine event now eligible to age 12 and older

Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. The following drive-through event offers residents first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Second dose participants should be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC Vaccination Record Card if receiving a second administered vaccine shot. The second dose vaccine should be available on the date stamped on your CDC Vaccination Record Card, pending arrival of the State’s allotment at the event.

Information:

Vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Friday, May 21, 2021

3 PM - 7 PM or until supplies last

LOCATION:

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice - Laviana Plaza

700 N. Flournoy Rd.

Alice, Texas 78332