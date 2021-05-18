CACOST Health Clinic receives US Flag from Congressman Gonzalez's office

Community Action Corporation of South Texas' Health Clinic in Alice received the United States flag on Thursday, May 13 from Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Albert Martinez, director of the Northern District for Congressman Gonzalez, presented the flag along with a certificate and a letter from the congressman thanking them for their extraordinary service and sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic for which we are extremely grateful, Martinez said.

The United States flag presented was flown over the Nation's Capital in their honor. The certificate and a letter is in appreciation of Nurses Week and all they have done during the height of the pandemic.