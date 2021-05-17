VTX1 Companies sponsors Premont Chamber of Commerce 1947 auditorium renovation

submitted

PREMONT - VTX1 Companies recently presented a sponsorship to the Premont Chamber of Commerce to support their 1947 auditorium renovation.

VTX1 understands the importance of grassroot initiatives within the communities they serve that will revive the community and keep their history preserved for future generations.

VTX1 Companies is a service provider of internet and telephone for homes and businesses. They are headquartered in Raymondville, Texas and have served the South Texas community since 1952.