VTX1 Companies sponsors Premont Chamber of Commerce 1947 auditorium renovation

PREMONT - VTX1 Companies recently presented a sponsorship to the Premont Chamber of Commerce to support their 1947 auditorium renovation.  

VTX1 understands the importance of grassroot initiatives within the communities they serve that will revive the community and keep their history preserved for future generations. 

VTX1 Companies is a service provider of internet and telephone for homes and businesses.  They are headquartered in Raymondville, Texas and have served the South Texas community since 1952. 

Pictured in the photo are as follows:  Front row – Dr. Adalberto Garza VTX1 Board of Director, Frank Weaver VTX1 Board Treasurer, Sylvia Johnson, Robert Allen and Noe Perez.  Second Row – Vanessa McPhee VTX1 Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Dolly Villarreal VTX1 Board President, Irma Sain, and Mark Sain.  Back row:  Dolores Solis, Leticia Martinez-Vera, Lita G. Ramirez, and Homero S. Vera.  Not pictured:  Raul Hinojosa.