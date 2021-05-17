TAMUK graduates celebrate commencement in person at Javelina Stadium

submitted

KINGSVILLE — After more than a year with only online, virtual commencement ceremonies, spring 2021 graduates at Texas A&M University-Kingsville were able to walk the stage in person outdoors at Javelina Stadium Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. This marks the first time in 20 years that graduation has been celebrated at the historic stadium. The last in-person commencement was fall 2019.

Two ceremonies were held Friday. The Colleges of Arts and Sciences and Education and Human Performance graduated at 9 a.m. The Dick and Mary Lewis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business Administration and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering graduated at 6 p.m. There were total of 1,009 students graduating Friday.

Saturday’s ceremony was for the Class of 2020. Any student, that should have graduated in 2020 when all three ceremonies were canceled because of the pandemic, was allowed to walk across the stage at 9 a.m. Saturday. A total of 323 graduates chose to come back for this ceremony.

Two students were chosen to provide the commencement speeches at Friday’s ceremony. Blessing Tamez, from Bishop, received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a concentration in pre-physical therapy, and provided the speech for the 9 a.m. ceremony.

All ceremonies can be viewed at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement and shared on the university’s social media pages.

To top it off, all of the more than 1,000 prospective 2021 graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide. These slide can be seen at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement.

