TAMUK graduates celebrate commencement in person at Javelina Stadium
KINGSVILLE — After more than a year with only online, virtual commencement ceremonies, spring 2021 graduates at Texas A&M University-Kingsville were able to walk the stage in person outdoors at Javelina Stadium Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. This marks the first time in 20 years that graduation has been celebrated at the historic stadium. The last in-person commencement was fall 2019.
Two ceremonies were held Friday. The Colleges of Arts and Sciences and Education and Human Performance graduated at 9 a.m. The Dick and Mary Lewis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business Administration and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering graduated at 6 p.m. There were total of 1,009 students graduating Friday.
Saturday’s ceremony was for the Class of 2020. Any student, that should have graduated in 2020 when all three ceremonies were canceled because of the pandemic, was allowed to walk across the stage at 9 a.m. Saturday. A total of 323 graduates chose to come back for this ceremony.
Two students were chosen to provide the commencement speeches at Friday’s ceremony. Blessing Tamez, from Bishop, received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a concentration in pre-physical therapy, and provided the speech for the 9 a.m. ceremony.
All ceremonies can be viewed at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement and shared on the university’s social media pages.
To top it off, all of the more than 1,000 prospective 2021 graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide. These slide can be seen at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement.
Spring Commencement 2021
ALICE
Bachelor of Arts - Miranda Leeann Gonzalez and Suzette Renee Martinez
Bachelor of Business Administration - Zachary Ross Frank, Victoria Alexzandra Salas and Vanessa Vasquez
Bachelor of Science - Gabriella Marie Castillo, Gabriela Ceja, Stephanie R. Chapa, Jaden Renee Charles, Julysa Maria Dominguez, Autumn Lynn Flores, Mia Sara Guevara, Jon Lopez, Samantha Monique Perez and Tammy Nicole Roquet
Bachelor of Social Work - Marina Gonzalez and Amber Nicole Paz
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Paul Ryan Fullen
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Jeremiah J. Garcia
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Michael Aaron Martinez and Jerry R. Neal
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Stephen-Ray Beltran
Doctor of Education - Gabriel Zamora
Master of Education - Alexa Denese Rodriguez
Master of Social Work - Sylvia Escobedo
BANQUETE
Bachelor of Science - George M. Cortez
BEN BOLT
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Matthew I. Cruz
BENAVIDES
Bachelor of Business Administration - Edie M. Hernandez
Master of Science - Alyssa Nicole Salinas
BISHOP
Bachelor of Business Administration - Jaylin Elaine Morales
Bachelor of Science - Dacia Alyssa Cavazos, Laura Elizabeth Foster, Jamin Ryan Lira, Lauren D. Morales and Blessing Ysea Tamez
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Heston Wayne Hoyle
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Carlos Eduardo Gutierrez Torres
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences - Cassandra Marie Youngblood
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Cyle Christopher Hubbard
Master of Science - Ross Arthur Bronson and Kord Troy Killpack
Master of Social Work - Angela Nichole Pena
CONCEPCION
Bachelor of Arts - Ruben Andrew Martinez
Bachelor of Business Administration - Elijio Vera
CORPUS CHRISTI
Bachelor of Arts - Eric Nathaniel Castillo, Ashley Elizabeth Diaz and Richard Andrew Galvan
Bachelor of Business Administration - Adrianna M. Valdez
Bachelor of Music - Gabrielle Ortega
Bachelor of Science - Jaime Adrian Aguilar, J'nora Lolita Arevalo, Lilliana Nicole Ceja, Jose M. Gloria, Victoria Elizabeth Irving, Alexander Y. Kuan, Erasmo Alejandro Mendez, Brianna Nicole Perez, Jamie Jodee Rojas, Mijail David Rojas, Myron M. Sanchez, Miranda June Shaut, Ryan Wayne Smith, Benjamin Xavier Valadez, Alexa R. Vasquez and Marissa Andrea Vigue
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Sydney Renea Churchwell, Alejandro M. Garcia, Megan Reanie Guzman, Lupita Karelyn Leon, Lorin Leeann Payne, Brenda Louise Revett, Gabrielle Jae Rodriguez and Alexus Aliana Weckmann
Bachelor of Social Work - Destiney Marie Lametrie
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering - Kasey M. Carrion and Kimberly N. Delgado
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Matthew Erwin Cavazos, David Joshua England, Hailey Liana Farias, Raul Fuentes, Joshua Gallegos, Kyle Jordan Kovarek and Jenna Paige Phillips
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Amando Felipe Guerra, David Darron Laurel, Joseph Rey Lopez, Natalie Rae Rodriguez and Devon Chase Tiemann
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Manuel Joseph Navarro
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - David Barajas, Victor Eduardo Campos Vega, James Nathan Inkster, Alberto Rivera Martinez and Joseph I. Mirabal
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering - Brett Daniel Perez and Jodi Anna Swaenepoel
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Anthony E. Alvarez, Jordan C. Arciba, David Miguel Balderas, Lesly Itzel Carreon, Jeremiah Davila, Adolfo J. Martinez, Kevin J. Morin, Clark Andrew Underwood and Ryan Rey Zarate
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering - Steven Trey Flores, Derrick L. McCoy and Ernesto Octavio Perez
Doctor of Philosophy - David John Newstead
Master of Science - Margaret Mae Dummitt, Andrea Leonor Garcia, Maria De Lourdes Kaden, Fatima Valeria Martinez, Laura Yvonne Martinez, Kristyn Amanda Rodriguez, Lauren Elise Rodriguez, Sarah Kathryn Salas, Victor Soto and Mark Alexander Velasquez
Master of Science in Human Sciences - Stephanie Ann Anderson and Patricia Elaine Eddins
Master of Social Work - Bria Suren Brown, Leslie Ann Cantu, Rochelle Denise Guerrero, Julie Ann Leyva, Joia R. Luckey, Sabah Mukhtiar Mohammad, Lorraine Rodriguez and Angela Grace Trevino
DRISCOLL
Bachelor of Arts - Alyssa Erin Gonzalez
FALFURRIAS
Bachelor of Arts - Orlando Garcia and Christopher Priddy
Bachelor of Business Administration - Daniel Ariel Arevalo and Dana Renee Barrera
Bachelor of Science - Misty Yvette Aleman, Andrea Marie Baldillez, Marcos Alejandro Lara and Vanessa Nicole Rodriguez
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering - Jose Enrique Gutierrez
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Ruben Javier Casas
FREER
Bachelor of Science - Karissa Marie Campos and Richard R. Lichtenberger
KINGSVILLE
Bachelor of Arts - Kassondra Renee Magallan
Bachelor of Business Administration - Alexis Acosta, Macy Jo Berg and Jaylene Marie Garza
Bachelor of Fine Arts - Rubie Matilde Contreras, Bianca Renae Perez, Erica Lin Vargas and Esteban Luis Villalon
Bachelor of Music - Maddison Paige Boyd, Brandon Manuel O'Donohue and Jeri Morita Taylor
Bachelor of Science - Jesus Alvarez, Amee Elaine Boudreaux, Anna Catherine Cantu, Lane Christiansen, Nicholas Anthony Cruz, Keisha Elayne Delgado, Darby Lyn Florence, Destiny Nicole Garcia, Maria Veronica Garza, Scarlett Victoria Garza, Forrest Lee Gendron, Julianne Denise Gomez, Clarissa Cristina Gonzalez, Darcy Merce Guerrero, Anna Marilyn Ignatiades, Kamba Li Lopez, Natalie Angel Martinez, Ngoc Thi Bich Nguyen, Michelle Lee Padilla, Maria Victoria Reyna, Justin Alexander Rivera, Bethany Morgan Samarripa, Jerik Roland Sandoval, Ann Marie Torres, Jose A. Torres, Marianna Cristal Trevino, Katherine V. Villarreal, Dean Arnold Wallace, Rebekah Lynne Watts and John Kade Alan Womack
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Isabel Marie Aldape, Brandon Anthony Billeck, Juan Carlos Elissetche, Ashley Amanda Garza, Clarissa A. Gonzales, Merideth Ann Harvey, Richard Andrew Hernandez, John E. Herschberger, Tenley Nicollette Housler, Kassidy Nicole Lackey, Jorge Antonio Ledezma, Katie Lynn Polhemus and Eliana Marie Salinas
Bachelor of Social Work - Miranda Renee Garcia, Hunter Michael Hays, Imani Janae Moore, Shyanne Desiree Ramos and Chelsie Renee Sharpe
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering - Roger Andrew Disney and Maria Raquel Garcia Torres
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Gabriel Alexander Presas and Rubelin Torres
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Mohammad Alazemi
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Chitrang Desai
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Adam Charles Foust, Paul Nehikhare Isibor and Devin Louise Shrier
Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences - Samantha Marie Gonzales, Brittany Amber Gonzalez and Sara Ann Ortiz
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Talal Alshehri, Raymond Patrick Borjon, Dante Lorenzo Cantu, Johnathon Robert Harper, Juarez Medina-Quintero IV and William Thomas Smith
Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering - Christian Dakota Grimes
Doctor of Education - Roman P. Smith
Master of Arts - Sarah Elizabeth Trevino
Master of Business Administration - Anthony James Fetters, Avery Layne Hlavinka, Mitra Joshaghani and Cameron Piccirilli
Master of Music - Christian Jose Arteaga
Master of Science - Eugene Amoah, Lisa Longoria Campa, Scott Robert Cardenas, Rishith Chinthamani, Tirumalareddy Danda, Nicolette Cynthia Diaz, Miranda Nicole Farias, Cynthia Molina Flores, Kirstien Michelle Forkum, Cecilia Garcia, Sowmya Gudipally, Pramod Reddy R. Gudipelly, Shane Anthony Henderson, Javier Omar Huerta, Taylor Ardean Meadows, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Colleen Marie Russell, Mohammed Olumide Salawu, Anirudh Srikanth, Francisco Garcia Torres and Ravi Chandra Vemuri
Master of Social Work - Veronica Anna Almaguer, Ana Lilia Garcia, Faustino Garcia, Anja Martinez, Amy Mata, Lee Annette Ramos and Olga Lydia Suazo
ORANGE GROVE
Bachelor of Arts - Lestly Norely Martinez
Bachelor of Business Administration - Kevin Erik Alarcon
Bachelor of Science - Quint Faber McKernan
PREMONT
Bachelor of Science - Alyssa Christine Guerra and Daniel Homero Perez
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering - Vito Garcia Recio
Master of Science - Olivia T. Gonzalez
ROBSTOWN
Bachelor of Arts - Stephanie Nicole Figueroa and Brandon Michael Zamora
Bachelor of Business Administration - Julissa Anahi Esparza
Bachelor of Science - Krystal M. Gallegos and Rebecca Kaye Plagens
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Natalie Jean Sutter
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering - Richard Joe Rowland
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Victoria Carrion
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science - Fernando Varela Cruz
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Mathew Isaiah Hernandez and Christian Louis Puente
Master of Science - Aubrey Tracy Trujillo and Makenzie Layne Wright
Master of Social Work - Amanda Lee Hill
SAN DIEGO
Bachelor of Arts - Marissa Iran Perez
Bachelor of Science - Anyssa Alexandra Hernandez and Elizabeth Ann Sanchez
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Albert Bear
Master of Science - Madelyn Arcadia Escalante
SANDIA
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture - Justin Matthew Briones
Bachelor of Social Work - Sadie Jo Irwin