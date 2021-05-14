Congressman Vela urges families to file their taxes ASAP, to get their Advance Child Tax Credit payments

Congressman Filemon Vela is urging hardworking families to file their taxes as soon as possible to ensure they receive their advance monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Congressman Vela helped pass, families could get monthly payments of up to $300 per child beginning as soon as July. The best way to ensure eligible families receive their payments is to file a 2020 tax return – even if they don’t have earnings to report or don’t normally file – because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs information from tax returns in order to calculate and issue advance monthly payments.

“For those who have dependent children, it has never been more important to file taxes to qualify for the expanded and improved Child Tax Credit,” said Congressman Filemon Vela. “This payment will help South Texas families provide basic necessities to their children ranging from clothes, school supplies, childcare and anything in between. Individuals and families across the nation have felt the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic. I am proud to have supported legislation that will help put money back in the pockets of hard-working Americans, and I urge everyone to take advantage of this benefit by filing their taxes as soon as possible – even if they do not usually file.”

How Much are the Child Tax Credit Advance Monthly Payments?

The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to up to $3,600 per child for children ages 0 to 5 and $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17. The American Rescue Plan also authorized advance monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit through December 2021.

Beginning as soon as July and running through December, qualifying families can get up to:

$300 a month per child for children ages 0 to 5.

$250 a month per child for children ages 6 to 17.

Families will get their remaining expanded Child Tax Credit when they file their 2021 tax return.

Who Qualifies for the Child Tax Credit Advance Monthly Payments?

Families will qualify for full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household, or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly.

To be eligible, children must:

Have a Social Security number,

Live with you for at least half of the year.

Under the age of 18 as of December 31, 2021, and be claimed on your tax return.

Children are eligible if they are your children, adopted children, stepchildren, half-siblings, foster children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, or certain other relatives.

The adult filing taxes must have a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

How Can Families Get Help Preparing and Filing their Taxes for Free?

Free tax preparation services are generally available until the tax filing deadline. Families should file their taxes as soon as possible even if they do not have earnings to report or do not normally file, because the IRS needs information from tax returns in order to calculate and issue advance monthly payments.