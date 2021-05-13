TxDOT Corpus Christi highlights motorcycle safety

submitted

In support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Corpus Christi District will display about 60 safety yard signs at its district headquarters here on Thursday and make the signs available for pickup by riders/motorists for their use.

The limited number of signs will be available for contactless pickup on a first come, first served basis beginning at noon Thursday at TxDOT’s office, 1701 South Padre Island Drive.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and TxDOT’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign is under way to call attention to the safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves.

Despite less traffic on the road in 2020 and a 2% reduction in motorcycle crashes, there was a 17% increase in Texas motorcycle fatalities compared to 2019. On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day—last year 482 died, there were 7,481 motorcycle crashes and 1,856 riders were seriously injured. Motorcyclists account for 12% of all traffic fatalities statewide.

In 2020, Corpus Christi was one of the 12 cities in Texas that experienced the most motorcycle crash fatalities.

In 2020, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in the city of Corpus Christi totaled 104. These crashes resulted in four motorcyclist (operators and passengers) deaths and 20 motorcyclists being seriously injured. In 2020, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in TxDOT’s 10-county Corpus Christi District totaled 159. These crashes resulted in eight motorcyclist (operators and passengers) deaths and 42 motorcyclists being seriously injured.

TxDOT has these safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes: