TxDOT Corpus Christi highlights motorcycle safety
In support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Corpus Christi District will display about 60 safety yard signs at its district headquarters here on Thursday and make the signs available for pickup by riders/motorists for their use.
The limited number of signs will be available for contactless pickup on a first come, first served basis beginning at noon Thursday at TxDOT’s office, 1701 South Padre Island Drive.
May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and TxDOT’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign is under way to call attention to the safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves.
Despite less traffic on the road in 2020 and a 2% reduction in motorcycle crashes, there was a 17% increase in Texas motorcycle fatalities compared to 2019. On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day—last year 482 died, there were 7,481 motorcycle crashes and 1,856 riders were seriously injured. Motorcyclists account for 12% of all traffic fatalities statewide.
In 2020, Corpus Christi was one of the 12 cities in Texas that experienced the most motorcycle crash fatalities.
In 2020, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in the city of Corpus Christi totaled 104. These crashes resulted in four motorcyclist (operators and passengers) deaths and 20 motorcyclists being seriously injured. In 2020, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in TxDOT’s 10-county Corpus Christi District totaled 159. These crashes resulted in eight motorcyclist (operators and passengers) deaths and 42 motorcyclists being seriously injured.
TxDOT has these safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes:
- Take extra care when making a left turn. It’s safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.
- Pay special attention at intersections. Nearly one in three motorcycle fatalities happens at a roadway intersection.
- Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.
- Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots and always use turn signals.
- Give motorcyclists room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.
- Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.
- Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.