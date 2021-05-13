Nueces Electric Cooperative scholarship winners announced

submitted

ROBSTOWN – This year, Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) proudly awarded the Ramiro De La Paz Memorial Scholarships to 13 seniors from 11 high schools: Bishop High School, Tuloso-Midway High School, Samuel Clemens High School, Calallen High School, Banquete High School, Orange Grove High School, Kaufer High School, Pleasanton High School, Port Aransas High School, Richard King High School and Gregory-Portland High School.

Following our cooperative principle of education, training and information, NEC is honored to provide this scholarship program to our community. NEC awarded $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, in an effort to support them as they strive to continue their educations.

Recipients of these scholarships are students who are planning to attend a university or trade school in the Texas area. All recipients displayed proof of exemplary grades and test scores, as well as dedication to community and school involvement. Each recipient received between $1,000-$4,000 in scholarship awards to help fund their academic pursuits.

Students receiving NEC’s 2021 Ramiro De La Paz Memorial Scholarships are:

Rylee King - $4,000 John L. Sims scholarship recipient, Tuloso-Midway High School

Kayla Teeler - $4,000 scholarship recipient, Samuel Clemens High School

Emilio Pelagio Jr. - $2,000 2-year college recipient, Bishop High School

Abigail Chaney - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Calallen High School

Jenna Carr - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Calallen High School

Lorena Ramirez - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Banquete High School

Talee Oaks - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Orange Grove High School

Ezekiel Hubert - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Kaufer High School

Blake Moos - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Pleasanton High School

Paul R. Snow III - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Port Aransas High School

Mia Tey - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Richard King High School

Eliana Dykehouse - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Gregory-Portland High School

JoAnn Robledo - $1,000 scholarship recipient, Tuloso-Midway High School

“We congratulate the 2021 scholarship winners and are proud to reward the students for their academic success and dedication to their community,” says NEC Chief Executive Officer Varzavand “Avan” Irani. “As a not-for-profit cooperative, one of our guiding principles is ‘Commitment to Community,’ and I can’t think of a better way than a scholarship program to give back to the communities we serve and encourage our youth to be involved in their individual communities.

The NEC scholarship program is open to all high school seniors whose parent(s) or legal guardian(s) are NEC members. Applications and requirements for the 2022 NEC scholarship program will be available in the fall of 2021.

About Nueces Electric Cooperative

The mission of Nueces Electric Cooperative, Inc, a member-owned cooperative, is to help our members continually improve their quality of life by providing reliable and cost-effective electric service in a culture where safety is a priority.