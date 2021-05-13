Congressman Vela announces $184M for South Texas colleges, universities and students

submitted

On thursday, May 13, Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) announced more than $184 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students in Texas’ 34th Congressional District under the American Rescue Plan. The funding will help local institutions continue to support and serve their students following the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

“Ensuring that students in the 34th District of Texas have access to the resources and tools they need to be successful as they pursue a higher education is critical, especially following the devastating impacts of the pandemic,” said Rep. Vela. “The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will secure the future of our institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will allow them to stay on track and complete their education. This funding could not be more timely, and I am proud to have helped deliver it.”

The colleges and universities in South Texas receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:

Coastal Bend College: $8,677,507

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley: $101,411,829

Texas A&M University ‐ Kingsville: $21,353,896

Texas Southmost College: $15,436,694

Texas State Technical College: $37,633,773

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

The American Rescue Plan also includes nearly $3 billion in additional funding – which will be distributed at a later date – for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), Minority-Serving Institutions, and other under-resourced institutions.