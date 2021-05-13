Chief: Police charge teen boys with school hazing incident, one suspect is wanted

ORANGE GROVE - Jordan Garcia, 17, and four other teenagers were charged on Thursday, May 13 by Orange Grove police in connection with a hazing incident that occurred at the Orange Grove High School in April, Police Chief Roy Lee Guerrero said.

Luke Inglis, 17, is wanted by Orange Grove police in connection with the incident, Guerrero added.

Names of the other four male suspects in this case will not be released due to their age.

On May 3, Orange Grove police were contacted by school officials in reference to a potential hazing incident that occurred on April 29.

Video footage was submitted into evidence which showed several male minors participate in the hazing of a 16-year-old victim on school grounds, Guerrero said.

A formal complaint was filed by the victim last week. The victim was sent to the Child Advocacy Center in Corpus Christi for an interview.

Garcia and the four teens were charged with unlawful restraint, a state jail felony punishable with no more than two years or less than 180 days in state jail.

Inglis faces the same charge.

Garcia was taken to the JWC jail. The four teens were transported to a juvenile facility.

The Orange Grove Police Department contacted the Texas Rangers and Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office to assist in the case. Orange Grove police also consulted with the JWC 79th District Attorney on the possible offenses that occurred in the submitted video.

The case has been filed with the district attorney's office.

