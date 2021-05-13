Alice Police Blotter

Arrested on campus

On Monday, May 10, police were called to a school on the #1 Coyote Trail in reference to a student with drugs. When Officer Hector Perez arrived he made contact with the reporting party. The reporting party told the officer that 17-year-old Isiah Montes had been searched after returning to the campus. During the search, Montes was discovered to have a bag of marijuana hidden in his wallet. Montes was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana in a Drug Free Zone.

Heroin and crystal meth

Two men and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop on Friday, May 7 on the 1000 block of West Front Street. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with Ruben Gonzalez, Krystal Diaz and Juan Villanueva. After police received consent to search the vehicle, officers located a bag of black tar heroin. They were taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance. At the jail, Diaz was discovered in possession of crystal meth. She was given an additional possession of a controlled substance charge.

Woman arrested on drug charge

On Saturday, May 8, Officer Aaron Frazier conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Hartwell. In the course of the investigation, the officer made contact with Cleotilde Garza. Garza was found to be in possession of marijuana. She was booked into the JWC jail.

Woman transported to hospital following assault

Police responded to an assault in progress on the 300 block of Laurel Street on Saturday, May 8. Upon arrival, Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with the victim. She told police she had been assaulted by Ivan Marquez. The victim was taken to the hospital. Marquez was found in the residence and was placed under arrest for the assault and several warrants. He was transported to the JWC jail.

Drugs seized

Jacob Garcia was stopped by police on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street on Saturday, May 8. The officer conducted a probable cause search due to an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. During the search, the officer located several bags of cocaine, a bag of crystal meth, marijuana, several valves of tetrahydrocannabinol, two firearms and $1,260 in cash. One of the firearms was stolen from Duval County. Garcia was booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm.

Welfare concern

Officer Zac Jaramillo responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday, May 5, at an apartment on the 100 block of South Stadium. When he arrived, he observed a man, later identified as Ruben Bueno Jr., slumped over in the driver seat. Bueno was awakened by the officer and appeared to be under the influence. The investigation led the officer to seize a marijuana grinder and a bag of cocaine. Bueno was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Alice police reports