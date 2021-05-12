Teen of the Week - Ruiz

submitted

Noemi Ruiz

Parents: Jonell Casas and Leonard Ruiz

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi to major in biomedical sciences. I want to study Pharmacology and toxicology. I wish to get my bachelors degree at TAMUCC then to study abroad in Japan.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Took part in the Early College Program 4 years high school.

Accomplishments/Honors:

Some accomplishments would be that I got accepted into multiple schools and have received several scholarship offers. I will also graduate with college hours this year.

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I ever received from my parents was to never give up and it has been my motivation to be great.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself moving out of the United States, going somewhere beautiful to live with my two cats and to own a pharmaceutical practice.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite anyone to dinner I would invite my best friend, Alaney, Seth Rohan, and Snoop Dogg, because it would be nothing but comedy all dinner.

Favorites:

Food: spaghetti

Book: Haikyuu

Movie: 'Howl's Moving Castle'

Vacation Spot: I love to go float the river during the summers.

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.