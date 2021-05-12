Teen of the Week - Abrigo

submitted

Kristina Marie Abrigo

Parents: Amy Salinas and Jose Luis Abrigo

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan on attending Aveda Arts and Sciences Institute in Corpus Christi, Tx. where I plan to become a licensed esthetician and work towards one day becoming a business owner while continuing to work on other goals and dreams.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

AHS Varsity cheerleader, TAFE vice president , Teaching Assistants ∙ Accomplishments/Honors TAFE State Qualifier (4 years) Varsity Cheerleader (2 years) Exemplary Leadership (cheer)

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I've received came from my mom and she told me to “ Do what makes you happy no matter what people have to say and always work hard for what you want and never settle for less in life.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I hope to have my own business or working towards opening it up all while continuing my education in the beauty industry by learning new skills and work on self improvement so I can be successful in everything I do and in life.

Favorites:

Food - Spaghetti

Book - The Great Gatsby

Movie - The Greatest Showman

Town in Texas - San Antonio

Vacation Spot - New Braunfels

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.