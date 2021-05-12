Swearing-in ceremony for newly elected Alice mayor and city council

The newly elected mayor and city council members for the City of Alice were sworn in during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 11 at the Alice City Hall.

Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and all incumbent members from the previous term will be leading the City of Alice for the next two years. Mayor Cynthia Carrasco, Pro Tem Mayor Robert Molina, and councilmembers Ron Burke, Sandra Maldonado- Bowen and Pete Crisp took their oath during Tuesday's ceremony.

The next two years will hold an important mark in the city's history as the community starts to rebuild after an economic downturn due to the pandemic. In addition to the reduction of fossil fuel production with a new presidential administration leaning more towards green energy that directly affects the local economy.

Carrasco will be holding a seat as mayor during the start of change and federal funding from the American Rescue Plan 2021 expected to be allocated in a partial payment this week.

"I think infrastructure is the main priority," Carrasco said. "Without the adequate water supply, new businesses and new neighborhoods will not sustain or be built but these decisions will be made as a team."

Carrasco is a former Alice city council member and an established real estate agent with over 20 years of experience in the community.

"My goal is to balance the city budget and create a sustainable budget," Carrasco said. "The city needs unity I am looking forward to working together with the county, council members, economic development, the Chamber of Commerce and city staff to create a strong collaboration and get back to basics."