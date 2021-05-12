San Diego ISD present 'Teachers of the Year' award

The San Diego ISD announced the two teachers selected as the '2021 Teachers of the Year Award.

Irma Gonzalez the Elementary Teacher of the Year, a 3rd-grade teacher at Collins-Parr Elementary.

Kathryn LaGesse Secondary Teacher of the Year, English II teacher at San Diego High School.

During a surprise event on Wednesday, May 12, SDISD Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena visited their classrooms to congratulate them.

Gonzalez and LaGesse were each presented with a gift basket by Dr. Pena and in South Texas fashion and ultimate respect was honored with a serenade by the San Diego High School Azul y Oro Mariachi students.

Both teachers will also be recognized at the end-of-year staff banquet later this month. In addition, Mrs. Gonzalez and Mrs. LaGesse are now eligible to submit their application and advance to the next level to compete for the Regional Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year.