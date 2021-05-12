Jim Wells County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension wants your input: How to help.

Jim Wells County leaders are urging residents to participate in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension- Texas Speaks survey before the deadline on Saturday, May, 15. Currently, Jim Wells County has logged in 155 responses with a total of 17,821 survey responses provided throughout the state.

"The Texas Speaks survey is a great opportunity for our citizens to identify the strengths and weaknesses of our communities," said Texas A&M Agri Extension Agent Rogelio Mercado. "Results of this survey will help local leaders and the County Extension Agents build educational programs in the near future.

The survey deadline has been extended until midnight on Saturday, May, 15. The data provided by local citizens will be a valuable tool for community leaders in securing resources and financial support for South Texas, Mercado stated.

How to participate:

Click on the link below. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes for you to complete. https://texasspeaks.tamu.edu/

"The goal is to gather as much information on the strengths and needs of our communities," Mercado said. "The survey will help the Texas A&M Agri Life Extension leadership team in the beginning steps to mold program efforts for the future of Jim Wells County and surrounding areas. The information will also serve as valuable data for our local leadership in recruiting resources and financial benefits to help them meet the needs of our local citizens," he added.