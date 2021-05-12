Celebrating Nurses at Mi Casa Home Health

As part of Nurses' Week, the community of Alice as celebrated its medical professionals in different ways.

On Tuesday, May 11, nurses at Mi Casa Home Health received recognition for the work towards their patients. Due to COVID-19, friends and family of the nurses at Mi Casa were honored with a honk line, a meal and special gifts.

Nurses' Week 2021 is celebrated from May 6 through the 12th.

Nurses at Mi Casa are Alberto Gonzalez, Amanda Garza, Belinda Chapa, Bryana Gonzalez, Leticia Ramirez, Lydia Ramirez, Marisela Cavazos, Marissa Zuniga, Renessa Barrera, Cindy Yates, Delissa Rodriguez, Jessica Salinas, Larisa Trigo and Lynda Cortinas.