Orange Grove police investigate reported 'hazing/bullying' incident at Orange Grove High School

OGISD releases statement on 'hazing/bullying' incident

ORANGE GROVE - A recent incident of reported hazing at the Orange Grove High School is under investigation by school officials and law enforcement agencies, Orange Grove Police Chief Roy Guerrero said.

Details of the incident cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation involving several juveniles, Guerrero added.

OGISD Superintend Randy Hoyer released a statement Monday, May 10th, about the incident.

"Last week, OGISD school officials were notified of inappropriate behavior that occurred at the high school. This behavior involved hazing/bullying by a small number of students. An investigation into the facts was conducted by school administrators and local police authorities were contacted immediately," Hoyer said. "OGISD believes that this behavior is completely unacceptable and school consequences have been assigned to those students involved. Hazing/bullying at any level will not be tolerated. Furthermore, the District will increase efforts both in supervision of students and in communicating with students about the dangers of hazing/bullying."

Confidentiality prohibits the school district from releasing any further information related to this case, Hoyer added.

Chief Guerrero said the police department is working with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

