Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Tuesday, May 18 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Rodolfo Abrego III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rebecca Bueno for running a stop sign.

Loren Olivia Chapa for theft.

Steven Cruz for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Bryan Helmer for theft.

Mario Alonso T. Mendez III for speeding in a school zone.

Daniella Marie Pruneda for assault.

Kyle Daniels

Debbie Hinojosa

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Debra Dominguez for expired operator's license.

Eric orlando Espinoza for two counts of expired motor vehicle inspection, three counts of failure to appear, two counts of no driver's license, two counts of expired registration, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of running a stop sign, four counts of violate promise to appear, speeding, failure to control speed, unsafe speed for conditions and driving while license invalid.

Santha Joy Fields for no driver's license and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Breana Michelle Garcia for no driver's license

Samantha Garza for no driver's license.

Maricela Gonzalez for driving while license invalid, operate motor vehicle without license plates and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Magen Naomie Koonce for theft.

Leonides Lopez for driving while license invalid.

Michelle Ochoa for expired operator's license.

Danny Leonard Olivares for running a red light, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Amanda Mata

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Esmeralda Elizabeth Paredes for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Nora Mendez Ruiz for speeding in a school zone.

Irene Silva for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Glenn Hathoway for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Norma Leticia Hinojosa for assault.

Michael Joe Villanueva Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juana L. Zambrano for running a stop sign.

Eric Lee Zamora for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Manuel Trevino

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Taya Cardona

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Juan Hinojosa

Ryan Salazar

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.