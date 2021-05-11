JWC Farm Bureau announces scholarship winners

To help several local students achieve their dreams of furthering their education, Jim Wells County Farm Bureau awarded two $1,500 scholarships on Tuesday, May 11.

Sarah Pena, Alice High School, and Mikayla Hesseltine, Orange Grove High School, received the scholarships through the JWC Farm Bureau's scholarship program.

"We offer these scholarships at a local level to help kids right here at home," said Buddy Tymrak, JWC Farm Bureau President. "Trade school, college and university educations can be expensive. Scholarships are one way we invest in the future of Texas agriculture."

Pena plans to attend University of Texas San Antonio and Hesseltine plans to attend Texas Tech.

"These young women were selected based on their academic, scholastic and agricultural involvement," Tymrak said. "We are proud of their commitment to their education and to agriculture. We are confident these students will be successful in their future endeavors."

A list of Texas Farm Bureau scholarships and other opportunities for Texas you can be found online at texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities.