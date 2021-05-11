Alice Police Blotter​​​​​

Woman arrested on drug charge

Samantha Wilkins was arrested on Saturday, May 8, following a routine traffic stop on the 500 block of South Highway Business 281. Officer Manuel Garcia IV conducted the traffic stop and received consent to search the vehicle. In the process of the search, the officer located a marijuana cigarette, a bag of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. Cpl. Maritza Perez located a syringe on Wilkins' person. The syringe is believed to contain liquid meth. Wilkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jim Wells County jail.

Hidden in backpack

Saturday, May 8, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Johnson Street and West Seventh Street. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with the driver and the two passengers. The officer detected an odor of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search. During the search, police located a bag on crystal meth inside a backpack. Margarita Molina told police the backpack belonged to her. She was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Traffic stop arrest

Richard Ramos was arrested on Tuesday, May 4 was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Aransas and Main Street. The officer made contacted with Ramos and and conducted a vehicle search. The search led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Ramos was taken to the JWC jail.

Drugs and stolen gun found

On Tuesday, May 4, Officer Zachary Jaramillo conducted a traffic stop on Schley Street. The officer made contact with Christopher Bernal. A search of Bernal and his vehicle led officers to find Xanax, a bag of meth, a bag of marijuana, a “shank” and a stolen gun. Bernal was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm. Bernal was booked into the JWC jail.

Traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Saturday, May 1, led to the arrest of Ashley Gutierrez. Gutierrez was a passenger in a Ford Mustang. Police made contact with Gutierrez and two other individuals. A check with dispatch alerted the officer to a warrant for Gutierrez. A search of Gutierrez's belonging uncovered a bag of cocaine and Xanax pills. Gutierrez was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the JWC jail.

Slashed tires

Police were called to an apartment on the 2000 block of South Cameron Street for a disturbance. When they made contact with the reporting party, police were told that Gilberto Gonzalez had slashed the tires of a Dodge Avenger. Gonzalez left the residence, but officers observed him during their investigation. Officers attempted to stop Gonzalez, who was in a Chrysler Aspen, but he refused to stop. He stop on Gardenia Street. Police were able to arrest Gonzalez and took him to the JWC jail. He was charged with criminal mischief, evading arrest and resisting.

Threats

Christian Villagran was arrested Thursday, April 29 on two counts of terroristic threats. Police were called to a residence on the 200 block of Escobar Street. They made contact with the reporting party who stated Villagran sent several threats of violence via text message and voicemail. The messages and voicemails were saved and shown to police. Villagran later told police that he received threats from the reporting party, but did not save them. The threats came after Villagran's property went missing. Villagran was booked into the JWC jail.

