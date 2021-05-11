AISD school board members take oath of office

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

After the canvassing of the May 1st election returns, elected Alice Independent School District trustees took the oath of office.

On Monday evening, Margarito "Maggie" Perez, Ben Salinas Jr., Herman Arellano  and Albert Molina were sworn in for another four-year term.

The board then moved for the reorganization of board officers and voted Perez as school board president, Arellano as vice-president and Molina as secretary. 

Alice ISD trustees (LtoR) Herman Arellano (Place 6), Albert Molina (Place 3), Margarito Perez (Place 7) and Ben Salinas Jr. (Place 2) who took the oath of office at the board meeting Monday night to begin their new term.