Winners of the VFW Post 8621 Voice of Democracy, Patriot's Pen

Mallory Calvez is the winner of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Alice Post 8621's Voice of Democracy Essay contest.

Calvez is a student at Agua Dulce High School and was recently presented with the award and monetary prize.

The Voice of Democracy Essay contest entails a taped as well as a written essay. This year’s theme was “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

As receiving awards was Mallori Rubio for winning the VFW Post 8621's Patriot's Pen contest. Rubio is a student at Dubose Intermediate School.

Runner-up for the Patriot's Pen contest was Sophia Vera. She is a student Memorial Intermediate.