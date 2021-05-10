UMHB Spring Commencement 2021

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor honored its 165th graduating class during a commencement ceremony Saturday, May 8, at Crusader Stadium. An estimated 490 students were awarded degrees for the spring semester, which included 415 baccalaureate degrees, 57 master’s degrees, and 18 doctoral degrees.

UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees during unprecedented times.

“During your junior year, the COVID-19 pandemic altered almost every aspect of college life. It was the longest spring break of all our lives!” O’Rear said. “As seniors, you also survived the once-in-a-lifetime winter storm. These things helped you learn to be intentional and to not take anything, even the little things, for granted. I hope that is one lesson that stays with you as you leave UMHB.”

Bachelor’s Degrees

Corpus Christi

John Grassedonio - B.S. - Criminal Justice