Rain and thunderstorms expected for the start of the workweek: Here's what to know.

South Texas can expect rainfall and thunderstorms for the next few days starting on Monday night, May, 10, according to the Jim Wells County Emergency Center.

A slight risk of severe storms is expected for the northwest area of Brush County tonight May, 10.

A marginal risk for severe storms across all South Texas for Tuesday night May, 11.

Heavy rainfall possible through Wednesday along a slow-moving cold front.

Timing and Overview

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over northeast Mexico late this afternoon before crossing the Rio Grande into the NW Brush Country during the evening hours. Additional storms will develop along a southward moving cold front that will approach this same area. Very large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat from these storms as they move eastward across the I-35 corridor between 7-11 pm. The storms should weaken or dissipate before reaching the coast late tonight.

Another round of storms is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday as the cold front moves slowly through South Texas. A few severe storms will again be possible, mainly Tuesday Night, with large hail and damaging as the primary threat. Locally heavy rain will also be possible and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches can be expected. The threat for locally heavy rain will continue through midday Wednesday.

South Texas Hazards

Hail: Very Large Hail 2" in diameter or greater possible across NW Brush Country Tonight - Large hail may cause damage to vehicles in the form of chipped paint, dented body panels, and broken windshields. Damage may also occur to vegetation and roofing shingles. Anyone caught outdoors could face serious injury

Winds: 60 mph winds - Damaging winds will cause dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. Damage to mobile homes, porches, and awnings is possible. Large fallen trees may produce isolated to scattered power outages.

Tornadoes: A very low chance for an isolated tornado.

Rainfall: Rainfall amounts of 1-3" can be expected. Several locations may experience minor flooding with floodwaters capable of causing small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches to become swollen and overflow in a few places, but with little to no property damage. Quick ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas with an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways. Storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and overflow in a few places. Floodwaters may prompt brief road closures.