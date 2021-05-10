Healthcare Hero: Stewart lives lifelong dream

Thirty-years in the medical field is a dream come true for Dovie Stewart, a family nurse practitioner at Brush Country Medical.

Stewart was named a Healthcare Hero for February through Gannett Media Group and Dan's Processing Center.

She began working in healthcare in 1990 after she received her licensed vocational nurse (LVN) from Coastal Bend College Alice. She worked at the area hospital and decided she wanted more. She became a registered nurse (RN) in 1995 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2003. In 2017, she finished her Masters Degree in Nurse Practitioner Certification and became a family nurse practitioner. She started working with Dr. Sergio Cantu's medical practice, Brush Country Medical, in January of 2018 where she continues to care for her patients' needs.

Stewart was nominated for the award by Melba Adami.

"Her lifetime dream has always been to care for people. She will even check up on her patients on her days off of work. What makes Mrs. Stewart even more special is how she treats her patients like family," Adami wrote in the nomination.

Stewart's family and her role models were also in the medical field. Her grandmother was a medication aide, he mother was an LVN and, now, her daughter is an RN.

"I just always wanted to help people and be there for people, to care for people," Stewart said. "So I went into the LVN program. I started as an (LVN) and worked my way up. I love my job. I've always loved being a nurse and helping others."

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart has found herself in a unfamiliar role. She has had to adapt how healthcare is provided as she helps her community get through the pandemic.

"We've lost so many patients. I (would've felt) more as a hero if I had prevented all of that from happening," Stewart said. "We've all been impacted and its changed the way we provide healthcare. Now, we provide healthcare visits over Zoom meetings, video conferences or over the phone. In my 30 years of nursing and healthcare, I never thought that this would be something (we) would have to do."

Stewart said it's an honor to be considered a Healthcare Hero.

"I don't do what I do for the glory or for the 'atta-boys,' I do it because I want to care for the people, and help them and be there for them," she said. "I share it honorably with all those that I work with because I can't do it without each and everyone of them."

Recently, Stewart received a $5,000 check for being chosen as a Healthcare Hero.

