Bridging Families

Luisa is the typical teenager. The 15-year-old is a bundle of fun to be around and a very happy child.

Like many children her age, Luisa enjoys social media especially taking pictures and singing.

In school, Luisa excels in reading, art and physical education. She enjoys being around other children, which helped her in choosing her future career goal of becoming a teacher.

In her free time, Luisa likes being out and about shopping and keeping busy. Her favorite spots to eat are McDonald's and Chick-Fil-A. When at home, she likes to watch TikTok videos on the computer, criminal justice shows and basketball on TV. Louisa also has a new found enjoyment of riding horses.

Luisa would do well with her future forever family as an only child, or with other children who are similar or younger in age, and it’s a plus if the family has pets.

If you think you could be Luisa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: