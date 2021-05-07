Mendoza family welcomes first baby

Mother's Day is here. Our mothers hold our lives in their hands. They are women of great strength. Holding a child in your arms at any age is a heartfelt and special moment.

On Saturday, May 1, a four-pound 10-ounces baby girl was delivered at Corpus Christi Bay Area Hospital to Homero and Lizana Mendoza. The first time parents welcomed Haven Jade Mendoza to their world.

"We've been trying and when we found out we were excited. We were sitting in the living room waiting for the results," Lizana said. "After the first positive we decided to take more tests and they were all positive."

The Alice couple met when they were 14-years-old. They got married two years ago after a 10-year relationship.

Homero, 25, is an officer with the Alice Police Department and 25-year-old Lizana is a stay-at-home wife and mother.

The Mendoza family is growing.

Haven Jade was born at 36 weeks and four days. She is a very healthy and precious baby.

"She's the most perfect little angel in my eyes. She's everything we asked for and everything we prayed for," Lizana said. "I'm super happy and blessed. I'm excited to be a mom and see what the future holds. There's a lot of emotions."

Lizana will celebrate her first Mother's Day on Sunday. She has a great support system and a group of strong women to help her and her husband raise their angel.

"I have a lot of role models. I have my mom, sister, sister-in-law and grandmothers to learn from," Lizana said. "They are all great mothers who will help me along the way. I'll take a bit of everyone."

The Mendoza family want a bright future for their daughter. They want her to have a big heart, a positive attitude and be strong-willed, Lizana said.

Mom and baby are doing great and are resting. Mom looks forward to a wonderful future.