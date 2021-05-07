Police arrest men in connection with a burglary

Cruz Alonzo Jr., 36, and Matthew Munoz, 46, were apprehended by Alice police with stolen property on Thursday, May 6.

Officer Roel Escamilla was dispatched to a vacant property on the 1500 block of South Highway in reference to a suspicious man. According to the reporting party, the man later identified as Munoz was walking through a oilfield property. The witness knew the business had closed down and no one should be on the property, police said.

The officer drove around the property and located Alonzo with his vehicle on the side of the road. The vehicle had the hood opened and gave the appearance that the vehicle had overheated, Sgt. Orlando Jasso said.

Through the investigation, Officer Escamilla observed a large amount of yellow coated wire and other items in the back of the vehicle.

Alonzo gave police consent to search the vehicle. Police located several items that matched tools and equipment located on the property Munoz was seen walking through, Sgt. Jasso said.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Alice Police Department for processing. They were then booked into the Jim Wells County jail. They were charged with burglary of a building and theft of material.

As of Friday, the men had been released on bond.