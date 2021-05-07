Blankenship longest serving member of DKG in Alice chapter and world

At 102-years-young, Kathryn Blankenship is the longest serving Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society member in the world and in the Alice chapter, according to the women of the DKG - Chapter Tau.

On Thursday, May 6, Blankenship was honored for being in the local chapter for 72 years. She received a bouquet of roses before the organization's meeting.

About Delta Kappa Gamma Society

Dr. Annie Webb Blanton and 11 other women educators met in Austin 92 years ago on May 11th to establish the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Their vision was to create a society that brought together qualified and diverse women educators that exhibited values of courage, loyalty, learning and perseverance. They wanted to foster high educational standards, equity in pay, professional advancements and recognition and opportunities for continuing education.