Teen of the Week - Ojeda
Andrea Ojeda
Parents: Franca and Juan Ojeda
Educational or Future Plans:
My future plans are to attend UTSA to become a registered nurse along while also becoming an esthetician.
Clubs and Officer Positions:
HOSA vice president, powerlifting captain, National Honor Society
What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?
Best advice I received was from my sister Jacqueline Ojeda “ Learn from your past and present to become a better you in the future.”
Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
I see myself owning my own med spa clinic in the next 5 years.
If you could change anything, what would it be and why?
If I could change one thing about this world it would be the cost of education. No person should lack being educated due to money.
If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?
If I could invite 3 people to dinner it would be J.Cole, Kid Cudi, The Weekend. I like their music and I believe it would be interesting to conversation.
Favorites:
Food: Sushi
Book: A Corner of the Universe
Movie: La Misa Luna
Town in Texas: Brownsville
Vacation spot: Colorado
Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.