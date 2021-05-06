Teen of the Week - Ojeda

submitted

Andrea Ojeda

Parents: Franca and Juan Ojeda

Educational or Future Plans:

My future plans are to attend UTSA to become a registered nurse along while also becoming an esthetician.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

HOSA vice president, powerlifting captain, National Honor Society

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

Best advice I received was from my sister Jacqueline Ojeda “ Learn from your past and present to become a better you in the future.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself owning my own med spa clinic in the next 5 years.

If you could change anything, what would it be and why?

If I could change one thing about this world it would be the cost of education. No person should lack being educated due to money.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner it would be J.Cole, Kid Cudi, The Weekend. I like their music and I believe it would be interesting to conversation.

Favorites:

Food: Sushi

Book: A Corner of the Universe

Movie: La Misa Luna

Town in Texas: Brownsville

Vacation spot: Colorado

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.