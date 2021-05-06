Teen of the Week - Alvarado

submitted

Justine Alvarado

Parents: Jason Alvarado, Christy Alvarado

Educational or Future Plans:

My future plans are to Graduate College with my doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Clubs I am in are softball, golf, the booster club, TAFE, and NHS.

Accomplishments/Honors:

Some of my accomplishments are maintaining an A honor roll , being top 10% of my class, being a state qualifier for TAFE, Jv/Varsity Softball player for my four years, Varsity golf for 2 years, and basketball for 3 years.

What was the best advice you have ever received? Who gave you the advice?

My dad has always had this saying, he would ask us, "when do you lose?" , "When you quit," "and when do you quit?" "Never." You might not be successful right away with everything you do, but you'll get there. My dad gave me this advice as well as my mom always supporting me.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I would see myself already have graduated with my bachelors degree. I would then be going to school for my doctorate in Physical Therapy.

If you could change anything, what would it be and why?

If I could change something about this world it would be to change people's mindsets. I would want people to have a positive outlook on life, and stop all the bad things that go on. If the world had a healthy mindset we would all be at peace, therefore everyone would get along with each other.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Three people I would invite to diner would be Sadie Robertson Huff, Elon Musk, and Candace Owens. The reasoning for Sadie Robertson Huff would be she is a really kind hearted person, as well as her being a great role model with her faith in God. For Elon Musk he is a really successful businessman, and it would be great if I could get his viewpoint and perspective on everything he does. Lastly I would invite Candace Owens to enjoy the conversation to have with someone who has an unbiased opinion of things.

Favorites:

Food: watermelon

Book: Divergent

Movie: The Proposal

Town in Texas: Gruene

Vacation Spot: My favorite vacation spot is going as a family to Gruene, TX.

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.